Hottest conditions of the year by the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery temperatures are here and they look to stick around a while.



SET UP

A high pressure heat dome is building over the center of the U.S. which will allow for hot air to move in from the south.

TODAY

A stray shower is possible in the morning, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.



TONIGHT

Later this evening and overnight, another isolated shower or storm chance returns under partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm, a bit humid and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm, a bit humid and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.

MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and isolated afternoon or evening showers and storms possible.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with scattered storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s.