3 killed when gas cylinder explodes at Baghdad restaurant

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi health officials say an explosion at a crowded restaurant in a northwestern Baghdad neighborhood has killed three people and injured 16. A military statement says a gas cylinder exploded at the restaurant. The explosion took place close to a shrine revered by Shiite Muslims. Two health officials say some of the injured are in critical condition. Explosions in the Iraqi capital were once almost daily occurrences but have become less frequent in the past few years, particularly following the defeat of the Islamic State group in 2017.