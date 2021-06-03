MPD: 2 people hurt in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Madison early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of West Gorham Street and North Broom Street at about 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they were there investigating, officers heard another shooting and came across a victim.

Another shooting victim showed up at an area hospital later in the morning.

MPD said the victims, 24-years-old and 21-years-old, are being treated for their injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345