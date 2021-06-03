Police release photos of two men suspected in bus driver assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are on the lookout for two men they believe assaulted a bus driver after he denied them entry to the bus for not wearing masks on May 28.

According to an incident report from the MPD, the incident took place at approximately 9:45 p.m. on May 28. By the time police arrived, the suspects were gone and the bus driver told officers that the two men attacked him after he wouldn't allow them on the bus without masks.

Police also suspect the two men were involved in another battery incident on a Metro bus, this one on May 23.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects should contact the MPD at (608) 255-2345.