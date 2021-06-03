Puerto Rico to reopen bars, clubs for 1st time amid pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he will reopen bars and clubs for the first time since the pandemic began following a significant drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths.He said Thursday that those and other places including party buses will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.He also said that those who are vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask outside. However, masks are still required for everyone entering any kind of business.