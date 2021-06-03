Rock County to fully reopen June 8 following promising COVID-19 trends

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- As case rates continue to drop and vaccine rates rise, Rock County has chosen to expedite its reopening process, allowing 100 percent occupancy in all county businesses as of June 8.

According to a press release from Rock County health officer Katrina Harwood, the county has seen daily case figures drop as low as eight in recent weeks. Active case numbers are below 200 for the first time in months.

Despite the move to reopen fully, Harwood said that unvaccinated Rock County citizens should continue to wear masks indoors to keep everyone safe.

"The Rock County Public Health Department reminds everyone that all unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to remain safe and within national CDC recommendations," Harwood said in the release.