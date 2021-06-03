Satellite photos show hulk of what was biggest Iran warship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photographs show the burned hulk that remains of Iran’s biggest warship after it caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The photos on Thursday from Planet Labs Inc. were analyzed by The Associated Press. They show the 207-meter, or 679-foot, Kharg just off the coast of the Iranian port city of Jask, surrounded by a sea of oil-slicked waters. Iranian officials have not acknowledged the pollution left behind by the ship’s sinking Wednesday. The photos showed the ship partially submerged, with debris floating in the water around it.