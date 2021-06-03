Some Namibian tribal chiefs accept German compensation offer

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — A group of traditional chiefs in Namibia say they have accepted an offer of compensation by Germany and a recognition that the colonial-era massacre of tens of thousands of their people in the early 20th century was genocide. Germany pledged last week to give 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over a 30-year period for projects to help communities of people who are descendants of those killed between 1904 and 1908, when Germany ruled the southern African country. Germany has asked for forgiveness in a statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The chiefs on Thursday accepted the offer but said it could still be improved through further negotiations. A group of other chiefs have rejected the offer.