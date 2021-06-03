Spain reopens its embassy in Libya after 7 years of closure

CAIRO (AP) — Spain’s prime minister is in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to reopen his country’s embassy and show support for Libya’s new interim authorities entrusted with leading the nation out of years of civil war. Pedro Sánchez held talks on Thursday with his Libyan counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was elected in February along with a four-member presidential council. That election was part of a U.N.-sanctioned roadmap to take Libya into general elections in December. Spain and other Western countries pulled out their diplomatic staff and closed their missions in Libya in 2014, following the escalation of violence between Islamic militias and government forces in Tripoli.