Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 7:10PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-057>060-040115-

Dodge-Columbia-Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT

OZAUKEE…SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC…SOUTHEASTERN

COLUMBIA…WASHINGTON…DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 709 PM CDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line

extending from near Random Lake to 6 miles southeast of Randolph.

Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible with these showers.

Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer,

Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger,

Columbus, Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon, Thiensville, Juneau

and Germantown.