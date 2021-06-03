Supreme Court limits prosecutors’ use of anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is limiting prosecutors’ ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to rule 6-3 on Thursday that prosecutors overreached when they used the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge a Georgia police sergeant who used a database he had access to for work for a non-work purpose. Lawyers for the police sergeant had warned that if the court ruled against him it could make a federal crime out of using a computer for virtually any unauthorized purpose, from “checking sports scores at work to inflating one’s height on a dating website.”