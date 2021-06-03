Top UW Health physician’s home ransacked, robbed

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - The Fitchburg home of a UW Health physician who's led COVID-19 clinical trials was ransacked and robbed.



"All the cabinets were open, the drawers were open," Dr. William Hartman says of the home's downstairs portion early Wednesday when he investigated after being awakened by the sound of the garage door.



Dr. Hartman was the leader of a trial of the Astrazeneca vaccine and has been instrumental in both COVID-19 vaccine and treatment development.

Hartman says a neighbor's home was also entered and there's no indication he was targeted. "It was random," Hartman says.



Electronics, garage door openers, car keys and credit cards were taken. But Hartman says theft of priceless items belonging to his children hurt the most.



"My son's First Communion box that had his First Communion money, his birthday money stored up for the last several years," Hartman says. "My daughter was collecting for the Dane County Humane Society. That money is gone," he says.



Shortly after the crime, Hartman took to Twitter.



"I have given everything I have to this community during the pandemic," Hartman wrote on Twitter. "My family deserved better."



"At the end of the day, I'm a husband and a dad, (with) five children, and people did enter my home. You do feel violated," Hartman tells 27 News.



But the physician also expresses other feelings.



"These are desperate times in the middle of the pandemic," Hartman says. "You feel bad that people are forced into a situation where they think this is all they can do."



Hartman began work with UW Health in 2019. He says the actions of the thieves do not define the community for him.



"None of the trials that we've done, whether it be with convalescent plasma, Regeneron, Astrazeneca would have been possible without the volunteers from Madison," Hartman says.



"Every single community has been represented," Hartman says. "They've all come and helped us."



Some of the stolen items from the Hartman home were found discarded in the streets of the neighborhood and returned to them.



Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Joe Hartwig says some stolen items were recovered from an abandoned car stolen in Madison. Hartwig says law enforcement from several jurisdictions are coordinating an investigation.