UPDATE: US 12 near Deerfield reopens following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of UW 12 just south of Deerfield are back open following a crash Thursday morning.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all lanes of traffic on US 12 eastbound and westbound just south of Deerfield.

According to Dane County Dispatchers, the call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a crash on US 12 at County W.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: US 12 EB closed due to a serious crash at Oakpark Rd / CR-W near Deerfield. Find an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/gOV6IvASVY — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) June 3, 2021

Authorities said at least four ambulances have been sent to the scene to help people who may be hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.