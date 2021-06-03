UPDATE: US 12 near Deerfield reopens following crash
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of UW 12 just south of Deerfield are back open following a crash Thursday morning.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all lanes of traffic on US 12 eastbound and westbound just south of Deerfield.
According to Dane County Dispatchers, the call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a crash on US 12 at County W.
Authorities said at least four ambulances have been sent to the scene to help people who may be hurt.
