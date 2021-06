MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge ordered a trial for the man charged in the road rage shooting of a Middleton high schooler on the Beltline in Madison.

The court entered not guilty pleas for JB Richmond.

He's charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Authorities say Richmond shot at a car on the Beltline May 6, hitting a 17-year-old in the leg.