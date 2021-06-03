US Marshals: 1 dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says one person died when authorities who were part of a task force fired their weapons after the person displayed a handgun in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The U.S. Marshals Services says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a person wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, when the person produced a firearm. Task force members fired and attempted life-saving measures but the person died at the scene. The statement did not indicate the gender or age of the person, or confirm which agencies were part of the task force. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was not involved.