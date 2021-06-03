Utah man sentenced to 30 years in death of wife on cruise

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Utah man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise. The federal judge handing down the sentence Thursday described the 2017 crime as violent and brutal. Prosecutors had sought life in prison for Kenneth Manzanares, while Manzanares’ attorneys requested 7 1/2 years. Manzanares looked back briefly, toward where two of his daughters sat in the courtroom, before being led out after the sentence was announced. An attorney for Manzanares says an appeal will be filed. A prosecutor says he hopes with the sentence that the healing process for the family can begin.