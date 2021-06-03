Videos show disputed police shooting of Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group of Christian ministers is raising questions about the fatal police shooting of a Kansas City man. Police shot and killed Malcolm Johnson at a gas station on March 25 while attempting to arrest him for questioning in an earlier shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Johnson was shot after he shot and wounded a police officer during a struggle. Two videos taken at the gas station that were released this week show the struggle and the shooting. The ministers contend the videos contradict the patrol’s earlier version of what happened, and they are calling for the officers involved to be taken off the street during the investigation.