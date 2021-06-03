Will Arnett dusts off his dad jokes for ‘Lego Masters’

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Arnett’s playful sarcasm is serving him well these days, as both the host of Fox’s “Lego Masters,” where his “dad jokes” kill, and on his podcast, ”Smartless,” where he banters mightily with pals Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. He’s been the voice of Batman in “The Lego Movie” franchise and is hosting and executive producing season two of “Lego Masters,” a reality brick building competition that premiered this week. Arnett, a father to three boys, says he often feels like a big kid, “in pursuit of having fun” with his latest gigs.