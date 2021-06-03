World’s largest Winnie the Pooh collection belongs to Wisconsin woman

WAUKESHA (WKOW/CNN) -- The Guinness World Record for the largest Winnie the Pooh collection belongs to a woman in Wisconsin.

Deb Hoffman owns more than 20,000 Winnie the Pooh items.

"People call me the crazy Winnie the Pooh lady and I would say that's probably correct I definitely associated with the character," she said.

WTMJ, in Milwaukee, went to her home meet the collector.

Hoffman lives in Waukesha County and takes pride in each item in her collection.

She started collecting about 30 years ago when she was in her 20s. She had her eye set on a particular Winne the Pooh phone... and the rest is history.

Hoffman thinks the entire collection is worth over $1 million.