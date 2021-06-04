Affidavit: Texas boy was killed long before reported missing

HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents say a 5-year-old Houston boy likely died weeks before he was reported missing and his body was kept hidden in storage unit before authorities discovered it in a motel room more than 100 miles away. Houston police have charged 29-year-old Theresa Raye Balboa with evidence tampering in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father. Balboa is being held in the Harris County Jail Friday. Court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on her behalf. An arrest affidavit says investigators believe the boy died around May 10 and that his body was hidden in a storage unit until it was taken to a motel in Jasper, where Balboa was arrested.