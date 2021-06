MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Another bear has been spotted in southern Wisconsin. This time in Mazomanie.

Tasha Olson saw the black bear in her backyard around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Olson said the bear traveled through several yards near downtown Mazomanie before finding a tree to climb into.

Dane County officials said a deputy and DNR warden responded and attempted to scare the bear off.