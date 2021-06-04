Brewers fans camp out to get hands on tickets for ‘Reopening Day’

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Normally Brewers fans camp out overnight outside American Family Field in freezing temperatures get their hands on single game tickets. However, this year things are different.

Many Brewers fans spent the night at the box office to be the first in line to get tickets for "Reopening Day" and the remaining games on the schedule.

"Reopening Day" is set for June 25. That wlll mark the first home game where capacity will return to 100 percent.

To mark the moment, the Brewers replaced the typical "Arctic Tailgate" with "Tropical Tailgate".

Fans that spent the night had the first opportunity to purchase the single game tickets, 20 minutes before they are available for online and phone purchases.

The first 500 fans at the box office Friday received a limited edition "20210 Reopening Day" t-shirt, complimentary drinks, food, prizes and a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to a future game.