MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has earned the Joe Dumars Trophy as the winner of the 2020-21 NBA Sportsmanship Award. The award honors the player that best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

Holiday received 130 of 343 first-place votes. He tallied 2,752 total points in the voting. Kemba Walker tallied 2,474 points to finish second.

This is the first time Holiday has won the Sportsmanship Award in his career.