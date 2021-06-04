City of Light’s silent nights: Curfew cuts French Open crowd

Jazz music, police sirens and Rafael Nadal’s grunts were among the few sounds heard in Court Philippe Chatrier during the 13-time French Open champion’s second-round match. That’s because the City of Light has mostly silent nights at Roland Garros this year: Spectators are ushered off the tournament grounds each day to meet a 9 p.m. curfew under coronavirus restrictions in Paris. It has limited the atmosphere at the first scheduled night matches in the history of the Grand Slam tournament. Stars such as Nadal and Serena Williams have been out there with no fans to watch or cheer.