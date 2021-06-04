Columbia County teen facing attempted homicide charge following drug deal

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A teenager from Pardeeville has been arrested after a drug deal gone bad in Wyocena, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m. the sheriff's office received an emergency call from a woman claiming she and her boyfriend were attacked while trying to buy marijuana.

The caller said two men met the couple at the Pardeeville Road Wildlife Area but the drug deal turned out to be a rip-off and a fight broke out. A pocketknife, a BB gun and a 9 mm pistol were brandished.

Authorities said one of the men hit the caller's boyfriend in the face with a handgun.

Lucas Szopinski, 19, of rural Pardeeville was arrested for attempted first-degree homicide, battery, armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

All the weapons used in the fight have been recovered by the sheriff's office.