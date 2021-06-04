Doctors share easy ways to prevent sunburn
MADISON (WKOW) -- For many people in southern Wisconsin, the first weekend of June will be the first time in hot weather since summer 2020.
Statistics show one in five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
"Having even five blistering sunburns, when you're younger, has a significant effect as a impact on your risk for developing skin cancer, both melanoma and nonmelanoma later in life," said Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist at UW Health.
Dr. Bodemer shared the following ways to enjoy the outdoors safely:
- Avoid midday sun (between 12 and 3 p.m.). This is when UV rays are most intense.
- Seek shade.
- Wear protective clothing including UPF rated clothing, wide brimmed hats and sunglasses.
- Wear broad spectrum sunscreen. Reapply often.
- Eat a lot of fruits and veggies because these contain an abundance to phytonutrients including antioxidants that can help the body repair UV radiation-induced DNA damage.