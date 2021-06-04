Doctors share easy ways to prevent sunburn

MADISON (WKOW) -- For many people in southern Wisconsin, the first weekend of June will be the first time in hot weather since summer 2020.

Statistics show one in five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

"Having even five blistering sunburns, when you're younger, has a significant effect as a impact on your risk for developing skin cancer, both melanoma and nonmelanoma later in life," said Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist at UW Health.

Dr. Bodemer shared the following ways to enjoy the outdoors safely: