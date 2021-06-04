Edgerton man sentenced after last summer’s protests

MADSION (WKOW) -- A Edgerton, Wisconsin, man was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kyle Olson, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported Olson went to the protests in Madison on May 31, 2020. Olson said he brought a loaded.45 caliber handgun, while having four felony car theft convictions from 2015 and was on supervision after being release from the state prison.

According to the DOJ, Madison Police saw Olson take a gun out of his trunk, put it into his waistband, and conceal it with his shirt. Because of the escalating violence in the area, the officers detained him to determine if he had a valid concealed carry permit. When the officers found the gun, Olson told them that he was a felon and knew he should not have the gun.

Judge Conley said it was concerning that Olson said he drove to Madison because he was “tired of watching people burn down buildings.” And noted that this was the latest in a long string of self-destructive behaviors by Olson that endangered others and, in this case, the police.

The investigation was conducted by the Madison Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which resulted in Olson's charges. And the prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.