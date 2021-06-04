Ex-House member who resigned amid scandal hit with $220K fee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California congresswoman Katie Hill has been ordered to pay about $220,000 in attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she had sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent. The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles accused them in a revenge-porn lawsuit thrown out earlier this year of violating the law by publishing the pictures. Hill resigned in 2019 after the publication of the photos and amid a House ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, which she denied. Hill plans to appeal the rulings that dismissed her lawsuit.