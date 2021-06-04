Facebook bans Trump for two years; reinstatement possible

WKOW -- In response to his supportive comments during and after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Facebook issued a two-year ban on former president Donald Trump, saying he would only be reinstated "if conditions permit."

According to a news release from Facebook VP of global affairs Nick Clegg, the suspension is retroactively effective as of January 7. Clegg said Facebook will evaluate the condition of social media again in 2023, in order to determine whether Trump's presence would be a threat to public safety.

"When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts," Clegg said in the release.

Clegg acknowledged that there would be outcry of censorship as a result of the suspension, but he pointed out that Trump has many other platforms to express his opinions available to any other private citizen.

"This penalty only applies to our services — Mr. Trump is and will remain free to express himself publicly via other means. Our approach reflects the way we try to balance the values of free expression and safety on our services, for all users, as enshrined in our Community Standards," Clegg said in the release.