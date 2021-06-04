Finn’s Mac experience leads to reconstituted Crowded House

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Finn’s experience touring as a member of Fleetwood Mac reminded him of the classic band that he could call his own. Two years later, he’s brought his old group, Crowded House, back in a new configuration. Finn, the band’s lead songwriter and singer, is joined by original bass player Nick Seymour, Finn’s two sons Liam and Elroy, and the band’s old producer, Mitchell Froom. They have a new album, “Dreamers Are Waiting,” that arrives on Friday. The new Crowded House has also experienced something few other musicians have during the COVID-19 pandemic — an actual concert tour.