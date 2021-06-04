First 90° of the year in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A hot stretch of weather is setting up for the weekend.



SET UP

Our jet stream, made up of fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, divide air masses. A high pressure "heat dome" is building from the west ushering in hot conditions.

TODAY

Stray shower chance through mid-morning, mainly farther south, then increasing sunshine and hot conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and a bit breezy with temps in the mid to upper 60s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, hot, a bit humid and breezy in the low 90s!



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hot, a bit humid and breezy with highs back around 90°.

MONDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and isolated storms possible in in the afternoon and evening.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and a few, scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and scattered showers and storms possible.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s and a chance for showers and storms.