Fishermen feeling the impact of Sri Lanka ship disaster

KEPUMGODA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s fishermen are already feeling the impact of an unfolding environmental disaster caused by the slow sinking of a fire-ravaged cargo ship that had been loaded with chemicals. Fishing remained banned Friday along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline, as debris from the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl — including tons of plastic pellets and burned fiberglass — continued to wash ashore. Authorities were also on guard for the possible leak of oil and chemicals from the ship, which started sinking off the country’s main port on Wednesday, a day after a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days was extinguished.