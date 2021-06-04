‘Flower Flash’ art installed at Madison Public Library

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new art installation in Madison aims to brighten the day of everyone who comes across it.

Local flower grower and artist Molly Stentz installed a "Flower Flash" at Madison Public Library's location on W. Mifflin Street. Stentz curated a selection of Wisconsin-grown seasonal ephemerals for the project.

In Stentz's art, each letter of the exterior Madison Public Library signage is embellished with bouquets of bright peonies and evergreens. Foxglove pops out from the tops of the letters and spirea branches of white blossoms encircle the lettering.

Stentz tells 27 News she wanted to address a year of COVID-19 isolation, anxiety, stress, and celebration as we emerge from this pandemic and plant new seeds for what will come next.

Due to the nature of the live materials and potential weather factors, the installation will only be on display for 24-72 hours.