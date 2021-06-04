Health experts remind parents to watch for kids in hot cars

(WKOW) -- It is going to be a hot weekend, and health officials are reminding parents to be extra cautious, especially around vehicles.

Children are especially vulnerable to hot weather, with their bodies heating up three to five times faster than an adult. In just 10 minutes, a car’s temperature can rise 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and with temperatures in the 90's this weekend, a child left in a car for just a short time can quickly experience heat stroke.

"I can tell you that kids get heatstroke even in 60 degree weather and a car because temperatures can really go up really fast when you're in a car," said UnityPoint - Meriter Family Nurse Practitioner Joana Huibregtse.

Even the most attentive caregiver can make mistakes, so the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following:

Keep your cell phone or purse by your child’s car seat, so you remember to check the backseat at your destination

Keep your parked car locked and keys out of reach to prevent a curious child from getting into cars without parents knowing

Teach children that cars and trunks are not a safe place to play

If you child is riding with someone else, call to ensure they safely reached their destination

Do not assume a cracked window or previously air-conditioned car will stay cool when the engine is off

If you see an unattended child left in a hot car, call 911. If possible, spray the child with cool water (not an ice bath).

Pets should also not be left in hot cars.