In Belarus, yellow tags single out political prisoners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists and relatives of those jailed for political protests in Belarus say authorities are using harsh tactics against those prisoners and are even sewing yellow tags on their clothes to single them out. Activists denounce the tags as reminiscent of the stigmatizing yellow Stars of David that marked Jews in Nazi Germany and urged international organizations to inspect Belarusian prisons. More than 35,000 people have been arrested in a crackdown on protests that followed President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in a vote that was widely seen as rigged. Thousands were severely beaten by police. Relatives of prisoners say they described being held in stretched positions, subjected to sleep deprivation and other abuses.