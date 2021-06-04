India pursues fugitive high-end jeweler arrested in Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — A wealthy jeweler sought by Indian authorities for questioning in massive fraud case in his native India remains under arrest in the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica following a brief hearing. Mehul Choksi is accused of illegally entering Dominica in late May after leaving the nearby island of Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India. The 62-year-old recently pleaded not guilty, although the case is ongoing and he faces another court appearance following a brief hearing on Friday. His attorneys did not return requests for comment.