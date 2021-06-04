Lake Rescue Team assists distressed boater

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's Lake Rescue Team responded to calls of a broken down boat on fire Thursday.

The team was dispatched to Lake Monona just after 11 a.m.

Officials reported they launched from Olin Park and found the boat a quarter-mile offshore from the near-east side of Madison. But it was not on fire when they arrived.

According to rescuers, the owner said he was traveling across the lake when the motor died and began smoking and crackling.

The team towed the boat back to its launch point at Olbrich Park. No injuries were reported.