Madison man charged with hate crime, battery after verbally berating, kicking police and hospital staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man faces a hate crime charge after screaming racial slurs and attempting to kick a police officer in May.

According to the criminal complaint, filed June 4, police first received a call May 24 about a man who had fallen off his bike and seemed confused. When police arrived, they found Keith Huebner, 47, on the ground, displaying signs of intoxication.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers placed Huebner in protective custody upon seeing him urinating in a bus station. At this point, Huebner began telling the officers "f*** you, pigs," repeating the curse word as the officers transported him to Meriter Hospital.

After reaching the hospital, Huebner began using similar language toward medical staff, including directing racial slurs toward Black staff. He also attempted to kick officer Ryan Pescheck three times, connecting on the third and hurting Pescheck.

Huebner also repeatedly used a racial slur directed at one specific Black nurse at Meriter. When interviewed by police after, the nurse said Huebner's language made him feel threatened.

Huebner was transported to the Dane County Jail after hospital staff discharged him, where he was taken to segregation thanks to continued disorderly conduct, shouting profanity and racial slurs.