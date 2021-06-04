Man shot in 2018 shooting sues radio station

MADISON (WKOW) - A man shot at Madison radio station in 2018 is now suing the station.

The shooting happened at WORT FM on Aug. 5, 2018 at approximately 3 p.m. Police said a masked man walked into the station and shot at three people working inside.

DJ, Eugene Crisler'EL, told 27 News he was shot in the backside when he turned to warn the other two workers of the shooter. No one else was injured.

Records show Crisler'EL filed a lawsuit against Back Porch Radio Broadcasting, Inc. (owner of WORT FM) in late May. It also names The Cincinnati Insurance Company as a defendant.

In the lawsuit, Crisler'El blames security at the station. It states "the Defendant, Back Porch Radio Broadcasting Incorporated, negligently failed to provide reasonable security, thereby causing the plaintiffs injuries and damages as hereafter described."

The lawsuit states Crisler'EL was shot in buttocks and suffered emotional distress.

A specific monetary reward sought by Crisler'EL is not listed in the lawsuit.

You can read the full lawsuit document below: