Mexico to use US-donated vaccines along border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they will use 1 million U.S. doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate people along the border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that the vaccinations along Mexico’s northern border with the United States is part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently restricted to essential travel. Mexican officials said they will have to obtain another 2 million doses of the one-shot vaccine _ which they might purchase from Johnson & Johnson _ to vaccinate the 3 million border residents between 18 and 40.