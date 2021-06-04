Most California workers to stay masked under revised rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employees will soon be able to skip masks in the workplace, but only if every employee in the room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The revised rules adopted Thursday night by a sharply divided California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board are expected to go into effect June 15. That’s the same day the state more broadly loosens requirements in social settings in keeping with recent federal recommendations. Members made clear that the regulations are only temporary while they consider further easing pandemic rules. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he’s hopeful the board will follow the science and further amend its rules.