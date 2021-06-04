Need for restaurant recovery highlighted at Madison roundtable

MADISON (WKOW) - Congressman Mark Pocan highlighted the need for restaurant recovery Friday as the country finds its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Democrat was part of a roundtable discussion at the Cooper's Tavern in Madison with State Rep. Francesca Hong and other Madison restaurant owners.

The group talked about the importance of the "Restaurant Revitalization Fund" established by the American Rescue Plan while more Americans get vaccinated.

"The thing that will solve all of this is consumer confidence, getting back out getting vaccinated and going to restaurants and bars, going to venues doing things like we did pre COVID," Pocan said.

In 2019, Wisconsin reported 284,000 restaurant and food service jobs in the state. That makes up 9 percent of the state's employment and more than 10 billion dollars in estimated sales.