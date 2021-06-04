New video shows car after plunge off Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Newly-released video shows the driver of a car that plunged off the Marquette Interchange was alert and still inside the vehicle when deputies arrived.

The crash happened February 18.

According to reports obtained by WISN 12 News, the driver did not report the crash right away. Instead, she called her boyfriend, who told deputies he couldn't find her.

A passerby spotted the vehicle and called 911.

The driver had only minor injuries.

She is scheduled to be in court next week on tickets for drunken driving and failure to keep her vehicle under control.