Obama: Presidential center will promote Chicago’s South side

CHICAGO (AP) — Barack Obama is continuing a push to build support for his presidential center on Chicago’s lakefront. The former president on Friday urged city business leaders to get involved with the project. Obama announced his choice of Jackson Park on the city’s South Side in 2016 but construction for the $500 million project had been delayed because of a federal review needed in the historic parkland. The review started in 2017 and has recently concluded. Chicago officials announced in April that preliminary work at the property was underway. Valerie Jarrett, president of the Obama Foundation, said Friday officials are confident the Obama Presidential Center is on track for groundbreaking this fall.