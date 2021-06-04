Pet of the Week: Meet Margie!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is Margie from the Dane County Humane Society.

This pup is 10-months-old and described as friendly and affectionate.

She is eager to be trained so workers at the shelter think obedience classes might be a good idea early on.

Margie came to Wisconsin from Alabama. Heartworm and parasites are more common in the south. While she tested negative at the shelter, it's strongly recommended to visit the vet shortly after adoption to ensure she is healthy.

If you want to learn more about Margie or any of the other animals available for adoption at the DCHS, visit giveshelter.org.