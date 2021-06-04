Mass. officer drowns trying to save teen who also died

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday during an attempted rescue of a teenage swimmer at a pond. Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m. Worcester police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park. Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. A 14-year-old male was also located by the divers and rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Familia was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.