Pres. Biden to deliver address at WisDems virtual convention

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden will appear virtually - as will all other speakers - at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's convention this weekend.

The party had previously shared a list of speakers but announced Friday President Biden had also pre-recorded a message for the weekend event, which is being held entirely virtual.

"Together with the work of Governor Evers, President Biden has made Wisconsin a leader in vaccine distribution," WisDems Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "And he’s going to keep investing in Wisconsinites through the passage of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.”

The convention runs through both Saturday and Sunday. Biden's message will run Saturday night alongside speeches from Gov. Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Reps. Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan, and Ron Kind.

The keynote address will be delivered by former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro.

Sunday will feature speeches from Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson.

The event wraps up Sunday night with a live "strategy session" including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison.

This year's Republican Party of Wisconsin state convention is set for June 25-26 in Wisconsin Dells.