‘Ride the Drive’ route shortened in Madison neighborhood, hurting organization’s efforts to reach people of color

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bikes take over some city streets in Madison this Sunday for "Ride the Drive," but they won't be on streets in the Allied Community and Dunn's Marsh neighborhoods.

Rather than a central event like in years past, "Ride the Drive" will be at four locations -- Warner Park, Kennedy Park, Wingra Park and Marlborough Park.

The city's plan has come under fire after changes were made only to Marlborough Park. Originally, the route was nearly two miles long through surrounding neighborhoods, but it was unexpectedly shrunk to just under half a mile -- and confined to Marlborough Park.

Initial Marlborough Park "Ride the Drive" route (Courtesy: Madison Parks) Final Marlborough Park "Ride the Drive" route (Courtesy: Madison Parks)

"This is the only event that got cut back, and to me that sends the wrong message to the community," said Francisco Sayu, who runs BikEquity -- an organization with a goal of helping people of color overcome barriers to owning, maintaining and riding bicycles.

"I'm somebody who was not encouraged to ride bikes when I was a kid," Sayu said. "And I always wanted to do it."

BikEquity and other community organizations were looking forward to helping with "Ride the Drive" at the Marlborough Park location, located in a community where many families of color live.

"As soon as we knew that Marlborough Park was one of the locations, we volunteered to support the city here," Sayu said. "We have connections with this community here in the Allied neighborhood, and we wanted to support this community."

But this week, Sayu logged onto the Madison Parks website and was surprised to find the Marlborough Park route had been shortened -- he says, without any communication from Madison Parks.

"I opened my phone, and I looked, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, this has to be a mistake,'" he said. "Unfortunately, we learned that it was not a mistake."

Madison Parks says there was a significant volunteer shortage.

"The biggest challenge, and the one that I regret personally not identifying early on, is the Herculean effort we were going to need on volunteers," said Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp.

Knepp said normally, when "Ride the Drive" is in one location, it requires about 100 volunteers to pull off. Spreading it out across several communities required close to 600 volunteers.

"Marlborough at the time had the most volunteers needed in total for the route," Knepp said. He said the initial Marlborough Park route included a number of complicated intersections, as well as a portion of Seminole Highway, which required more volunteers to make safe than had signed up.

Sayu says he wasn't notified of the extreme volunteer need, or he would have acted to help fill the gaps.

"If they had had a conversation with us, we could have mobilized our network and reach out to our volunteers," he said. "And I believe that we could have got enough people to help us keep the event the way it was planned."

Knepp admits his department made a mistake not communicating that need and instead just going ahead and shrinking the route.

"I think we could have maybe closed that gap, and maybe we undersold our community's ability to raise volunteer numbers quickly with some good, solid clear communication," he said.

Knepp says the department is committed to racial equity, and he says they'll be learning from the mistakes they made in this situation.

"We are committed to racial equity and social justice in the Parks division," he said. "We continue to strive to do better, and part of that doing better is acknowledging when we didn't have the relationships that should have been there."

Knepp says the "Ride the Drive" locations were chosen geographically and equitably.

"Warner Park and Marlborough Park are both centrally located within significant communities of color in our community," he said.

The four "Ride the Drive" locations (Courtesy: Madison Parks)

But Sayu is looking for a deeper commitment from the city after this blunder.

"We had an event about three weeks ago over at Allied Park, and it was amazing to see the turnout and to see Black and brown people," he said. "It's just sad that now we have an opportunity to do that again, to give people that opportunity to support people in that way. And we missed the opportunity."

Sayu says the communication he's had since noticing and reaching out about the shortened Marlborough Park route has been positive, but he's still hung up on the fact that Marlborough Park was the only shortened route.

"The things you keep are those things that align with your priorities and your values," Sayu said. "The fact that when the city was making the decision to cut back, they decided to cut back here... is an indication of where their values might be."

He says his group and others are working now to get a larger event planned this summer for biking in the neighborhoods around Marlborough Park. Knepp says the city is open to having conversations about that.

For this weekend, Sayu says he wants as many people as possible to show up to "Ride the Drive" at Marlborough Park as a demonstration of how important cycling is to that and community and communities of color.

"We're gonna show the community here in the Allied neighborhood that you know, this community matters," he said. "Cycling, biking, running and living an active lifestyle is something that they deserve."

Several Madison streets will close Sunday for "Ride the Drive." You can view those details here.

Assistant Parks Superintendent Christopher Peguero sent a letter to all Madison alders Thursday, apologizing for the mishap. Peguero provided that letter to 27 News: