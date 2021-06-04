Royal Caribbean sets 2021 cruises in Florida, Texas, Alaska

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean is announcing a U.S. summer schedule for eight of its cruise ships. The cruise line said Friday that the ships will sail in July and August from Florida, Texas and Washington state. It also announced a handful of trips in Europe. Royal Caribbean said all crew members will be vaccinated against COVID-19. For cruises to Alaska, passengers 16 and older will need vaccinations, with the age limit dropping to 12 on Aug. 1. For other U.S. cruises, Royal Caribbean is recommending that passengers get vaccinated. If they don’t, they’ll need to show a negative test for the coronavirus.