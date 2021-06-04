Sign up to participate in ‘Loop the Lake’

MADISON (WKOW) - Help keep area lakes clean and healthy by participating in Clean Lake Alliance's 9th Annual Loop the Lake Bike Ride.

You have the choice of participating in person or virtually.

The in-person event will be held Saturday, June 19. It will begin at 8 a.m. at Madison's Olbrich Park (3527 Atwood Ave.).

You can choose what time to start. A free beverage (beer or non-alcoholic drink) will be provided at the end of the race, but recipients must finish the ride by 2 p.m.

The virtual event will run from Saturday, June 12 to Sunday, June 20. Participants can ride, walk, run or paddle anywhere they choose.

The cost is $35 per rider. This includes a T-shirt and beverage.

Children 10 and under ride for free with adult supervision.

You can find more information and register for the ride here. WKOW is a sponsor of this year's event.

In case you missed it, watch our recent special program "State of Our Lakes" here.